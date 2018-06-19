What is the dress code at Royal Ascot? Find out the fascinating style rules with our 60-second cheat sheet HELLO! US

Attended by the British royal family each June, and with nearly $10million in prize money up for grabs by some of the world's finest racehorses, Royal Ascot is not only synonymous with elegance, it also has one of the most strict dress codes of any event on the social calendar. In the Royal Enclosure, where admission starts at £1,200 (around $1,600), ankle-exposing trousers and Bardot tops are banned, and modest necklines and full hats – or a fascinator with a solid base of at least four inches – are required. The rules are evolving, though! In 2017, jumpsuits were approved as an acceptable fashion choice. Watch below for a 60-second crash course on the fascinating style rules required for Royal Ascot.