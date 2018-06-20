Royal Ascot 2018: All the best photos – Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and more

Royal Ascot kicked off exactly one month after the May 19 Royal Wedding – so its only fitting that newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should make their debut! The royal couple joined Queen Elizabeth II on the first afternoon of the five-day horse racing extravaganza, one of the most exclusive, and stylish, events on the summer social calendar. And while Kate Middleton didn't appear at Ascot until five years after her 2011 wedding to Prince William, the Duchess of Sussex jumped right into the action on June 19 to join Prince Harry to present the trophy to the winner of the St James's Palace Stakes. Based on past royal turnouts at Ascot, we can certainly expect an exciting week. In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared with both William and her mother Carole Middleton, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are known for reuniting with their divorced parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York at the annual sporting event. Scroll through to see all the best photos from Royal Ascot 2018!

DAY TWO

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Phillips cut stylish figures as they arrived by carriage for the second day of the Royal Ascot festivities. The couple were recently seen at Trooping the Colour, where their seven-year-old daughter Savannah created one of the most iconic moments of the day by covering little Prince George's mouth as he attempted to sing the National Anthem on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Peter and Autumn rode in a carriage with their uncle and aunt, Prince Charles and Camilla, who were appearing for the second time in two days at the racecourse. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne, who, it was announced one day earlier, became a fourth-time grandmother after daughter Zara Tindall gave birth, shared an afternoon laugh with daughter-in-law Autumn. Photo: Getty Images
Also making a return appearance was the Queen! Passionate about equestrian pursuits, the 92-year-old monarch seemed to be smiling non-stop at the races. Photo: Getty Images
<B>DAY ONE</B> Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were celebrating not just their Royal Ascot debut but their one-month wedding anniversary! For the occasion, the Duchess was wearing a shirt dress by her royal wedding dress designer, Givenchy. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan accessorised her delicately embroidered dress, cinched at the waist with a dark belt, with dark pumps and a box clutch. Completing the outfit was an elegant hat by royal favourite Philip Treacy. Photos: Getty Images
Royal sisters Princess Beatrice, left, and Princess Eugenie looked lovely in summer hues when they arrived. Prince Andrew's daughters shared a carriage with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan clearly gets along well with her new parents-in-law – she was seen sharing a laugh with Prince Charles and was also spotted deep in conversation with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice wore a blue brocade dress and taupe heels to the first day of the races. She topped off her tailored ensemble with a matching hat. Photo: Getty Images
Whoops! Duchess Meghan gave the Queen's Bloodstock and Racing Advisor John Warren a hand after his binoculars slipped off of his shoulder. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
The British royal family line-up! From left to right, Camilla, the Duchess Of Cornwall, Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and last but not least, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Seated across from husband Prince Harry, Meghan arrived in a carriage alongside her aunt and uncle by marriage – Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. Photo: WENN
If there's one thing we especially love about Royal Ascot, it's the hats! Meghan wore a sculptural black and white creation with a veil, while the Countess of Wessex's pink and navy hat was the perfect match for her rose-hued dress. Photo: WENN
Just back from honeymoon with his new wife, Prince Harry was looking particularly handsome in a dark suit with a rose in the lapel, and, as required by Royal Ascot dress code, a top hat. Photo: Getty Images
Not long after news of the birth of her new grandchild after daughter Zara Tindall welcomed royal baby #2, Princess Anne joined her mother Queen Elizabeth for the exciting first day of Ascot. Photo: WENN
The gentlemen of Royal Ascot certainly are dapper! Like Prince Harry and Prince Edward, Prince Charles also completed his outfit with a top hat as he arrived next to an elegant Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: WENN
Making their first appearance as husband and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan waved to the crowds in tandem as the onlookers took photos and videos with their phones. Photo: Getty Images
Harry and Meghan were on hand to present the trophy to to jockey Frankie Dettori following his win on Without Parole in the St. James's Palace Stakes race. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan received a kiss from the winner as she successfully attended her first Royal Ascot. Photo: Getty Images
