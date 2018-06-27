Royals wearing sunglasses: The all-time coolest moments

<b>Let's face it – everyone looks just a bit cooler wearing sunglasses. And guess what? The royals are no different! That's why in honour of the sunny season we've put together a photo gallery of our favourite pics of the royals wearing shades, and of course, looking their coolest. From Princess Margaret's 1970s look and Princess Diana's 1980s style, all the way through to the modern-day lenses worn by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, scroll through to see the best-ever moments of royals wearing sunnies!<B> Based on her look of love, we can pretty much guess that Prince William's sunglass look is Duchess Kate approved! The royal couple were attending the Show Jumping Eventing Equestrian competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 31, 2012. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Diana combined couture and sportswear chic in this Catherine Walker suit, pearls and white 1980s sunglasses! The royal was watching camel racing at Al Maqam during an official visit to Abu Dhabi in March 1989. Photo: Jayne Fincher/Getty Images
Cheers! Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall wore classic Ray Bans as she joined in on a wine tasting reception during a visit to Lyrarakis Winery on May 11, 2018 in Crete, Greece. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool / Getty Images
Eight months before their spring 2018 royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in sync in their sunnies at the Wheelchair Tennis match on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017. The September 25, 2017 event was their first ever public appearance as a couple. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Mirrored shades never go out of style! Just ask Prince Charles, who tried on reflective snow glasses at Sylvia Grinnel Territorial Park during a 3 day official visit to Canada on June 29, 2017 in Iqaluit, Canada. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge let her hair down as she rode in an open air Jeep wearing Ray Bans while on safari at Kaziranga National Park on April 13, 2016 in Guwahati, India. The royal was on tour with husband Prince William. Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth II looked like a monarch from the future in these specially designed 3D spectacles! She wore the glasses to watch a 3D display during a visit to Pinewood Studios in Toronto, Canada on July 5, 2010. Photo: Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images
Convertible? Check! Cool sunglasses? Double check! Sarah, Duchess Of York and a seven-year-old Princess Beatrice hitched a ride with the Duke of York in his new Aston Martin back in August 1996. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Need some retro cool inspiration? Here's Princess Margaret with her husband, photographer Lord Snowdon, at England's Badminton Horse Trials on April 18, 1970. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Princess Eugenie was extra chic at the King George VI Weekend at Ascot Racecourse on July 23, 2016 thanks to her neutral toned round sunglasses with violet tinted lenses. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A fashion icon in the making! Queen Elizabeth's always-adorable great-granddaughter Mia Tindall was well equipped at the Gatcombe Horse Trials on March 25, 2018 in Stroud, England. The little girl carried a pair of stuffed animal toys and sported white patterned sunnies. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
I'm on a boat! Prince Harry was laid-back and cool as he cruised the waters off of Soufriere on the sixth day of an official visit to St Lucia on November 25, 2016. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved