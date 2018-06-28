Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia are dancing queens at Studio 54 bash HELLO! US

When Crown Prince Pavlos turned 50, the Greek royal family proved they are the hosts with the most when it comes to lavish parties, organising one of the coolest royal birthday bashesin recent memory. Now Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia of Greecehave shown they are true dancing queens, kicking off the summer in 1970s and 1980s style with the family at a party inspired by legendary New York City disco Studio 54.

Party princesses: Alexandra von Furstenberg, her sister Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia all chose rainbow sequins for the disco-themed St Tropez bash Photo: Instagram/@dax_miller_

The family jetted to the French Riviera to celebrate the big 5-0 of London-based Iraqi socialite and A-list party planner Rena Sindi, who ushered in her new decade with the glam homage to the iconic nightclub. It appears the dress code for guests was sequins, sequins, sequins – Marie-Chantal and her daughter both donned sparkling rainbow dresses for the evening. Princess Olympia took her retro look a step further, channelling Michelle Pfeiffer in 1983 classic Scarface with a fringed blonde bob that she even wore to breakfast with her mother and father Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal.

Crown Prince Pavlos also got into the spirit, wearing tinted round sunglasses and an open necked shirt. Other VIP guests at the St Tropez soirée included Olympia's brother Prince Achileas and Diane von Fürstenberg's granddaughter Princess Talita von Fürstenberg, accompanied by her divorced parents Alexandra and Alexander von Fürstenberg. Also on hand was Alexandra's husband Dax Miller, who posted a glam photo of his wife with Olympia and Marie-Chantal, captioning it: "So good I had to repost from a very chic Discoesqe Birthday party in St. Tropez the other night. So beautiful all three, it must be in the genes."

Princess Olympia and brother Prince Achileas, ready to dance the night away Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece

After celebrating Crown Prince Pavlos' birthday earlier this year – as well as royal relative Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark's tiara-studded 50th – Princess Olympia and her family are now expected to head to Greece, where they will no doubt enjoy sun, fun and maybe even a party or two.