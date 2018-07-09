Kate Middleton and Prince William serve their seven-year-old wedding cake at Prince Louis’ christening By Robert Peterpaul

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s seven-year-old wedding cake was on the menu at Prince Louis’ christening reception on July 7. While it may sound like something out of Fear Factor, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned to break out their special confection in honor of royal tradition. Ahead of the ceremony, the official royal family twitter account sent fans into a tizzy when they shared the surprising detail. “One of the three top tiers of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eight-tier wedding cake will be used for the Christening cake,” they wrote along with several photos of the ornate dessert.

Let them eat cake! William and Kate served their old wedding cake at Prince Louis' christening Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

Buckingham Palace further elaborated on the cake in an official statement about little Louis' christening, writing: "The cake was decorated with cream and white icing using the Joseph Lambeth technique. There were up to 900 individually iced flowers and leaves of 17 different varieties decorated on the cake. A garland design around the middle of the cake matched the architectural garlands decorated around the top of the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace, the room in which the cake was displayed during the wedding."

The ornate cake had 900 individually placed iced flowers on it Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

Following the stunning service at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace, Kate and William were set to host their friends and family, some of which included: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton, during a private tea at the nearby Clarence House. It is there where they intended to serve a tier of fruit cake from their 2011 nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children at Prince Louis' christening Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Recycled cake was not the only tradition at the 11-week-old’s milestone day. The royals also shared that Prince Louis donned a replica of the Royal Christening Robe which was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. "The gown was subsequently worn by Prince Louis' great-grandmother The Queen, grandfather The Prince of Wales and his father The Duke of Cambridge at their Christenings," they wrote on Twitter. His new robe was created by Queen Elizabeth's dresser Angela Kelly.