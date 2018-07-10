Prince George and Princess Charlotte didn't miss the RAF flypast action: See their cheeky photos! By Robert Peterpaul

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may not have technically attended the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, but that didn’t stop them from being in the spotlight! While their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, July 10, the royal scene-stealers garnered glances from the palace windows above. It seems the four-year-old and three-year-old siblings had their own mini-festivities, under the watchful eyes of their faithful nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo and the Duchess’ private secretary, Catherine Quinn.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Hi there! Prince George happily waved to the crowds below as Charlotte looked on Photo: WENN

While the flyover itself was a spectacle, George and Charlotte’s reaction to it was quite possibly more entertaining and certainly welcome by fans. Both of the children “oohed and aahed” at the 100 aircrafts that flew over Buckingham in special formations. George, who wore a polo shirt, gave a little wave to the crowds and RAF personnel below. Meanwhile, Charlotte, who was more easily spotted in a bright blue dress, followed suit and cheekily stuck out her tongue.

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS OF KATE, MEGHAN AND MORE AT THE RAF CENTENARY SERVICE



The royal siblings got cheeky during the flypast Photo: WENN

Sans the pair, members of the royal family first gathered at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Royal Air Force's centenary year. It was the largest gathering of royals since Trooping the Colour back in June, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charlesand Camilla and, of course,the Queen, being among royals to attend the service. The event was followed by the royal salute and flypast, which the children clearly loved.

GALLERY: PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CUTEST MOMENTS





The royal family stepped out in full force to celebrate the RAF Photo: Getty Images

Like many youngsters his age, George is mad for aircrafts. Kate has previously revealed her son's love for airplanes during an engagement when she chatted to a young boy named Jacob. Jacob's mother recalled: "[Kate] was asking about what Jacob liked and he said he liked aeroplanes and she was asking if he'd seen a Spitfire. We said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum. She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are."