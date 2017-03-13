6 reasons why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perfect for each other

With their charitable ventures, their sense of fun and their dreams of starting a family, it's easy to see why Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle are the perfect match. The British royal and the American actress are well suited to be the next couple up the royal aisle. At the wedding of Harry's friend in Jamaica, the pastor turned to the Prince and said: "It's your turn next, sir." And now that their engagement is official, and it's time for the world's most eligible bachelor to settle down, we are taking a look at six reasons why Harry and Meghan are completely perfect togehter…

Life in the spotlight

Harry's previous serious girlfriends, lawyer Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas, didn't enjoy being under constant public scrutiny, but Meghan appears far more relaxed on this issue. Hilda Burke, integrative psychotherapist, couples counsellor and life coach, said: "I imagine Meghan has better coping skills than someone who is just thrown into the spotlight. But she and Harry probably have to screen out what other people are saying and predicting for them. If you get caught in anyone else's opinion of your relationship, whether it's the mums at the school gate or the international media, I think you've lost your focus." Royal biographer Penny Junor added: "For someone who isn't used to being in the spotlight, suddenly having the attention of the world's press is terrifying. It's a huge plus that Meghan is used to that – it really makes a different. She's pretty chilled about it all."

Family dreams

Both Harry and Meghan have spoken of their desire to have children one day, with Meghan saying: "I dream to have a family. It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things. It will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that." Harry, who dotes on his nephew Prince George and his niece Princess Charlotte, has also spoken candidly about his yearning for a family. "I've longed for kids since I was very, very young," he told US TV five years ago. "And I'm so waiting to find the right person, someone who's willing to take on the job."

Charity work

"I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches," Meghan has said. "I've always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose." Over the years, the actress has always managed to fit charity work into her busy schedule. She has recently returned from a visit to India with the charity World Vision, where she campaigned for improved hygiene and education for girls and women. She has also visited refugee camps in Rwanda and is involved with the UN, One Young World and Myna Mahila Foundation. Meanwhile Harry's charity Sentebale helped children affected by HIV and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana. His other charity trips to Africa have been focused on wildlife protection.

Closer to home, Harry also supports military charity Walking with the Wounded, organises the annual Invictus Games and, together with Prince William and Kate, spearheads the mental health campaign Heads Together. Psychotherapist Hilda Burke, a couples counsellor with practises in west London, points out that we are subconsciously attracted to people who remind us of a parent. "This positive trait [of charity work] is what Diana, Princess of Wales was known for," says Hilda. "Humans gravitate towards what's familiar. We seek a partner that makes us feel the way we did when we were growing up."

Sporty sorts

Both Harry and Meghan like to keep fit and active – and it shows. Meghan is a yoga devotee and began practising at the age of seven with her instructor mother Doria Radlan. Her regime is a mix of hot yoga and running, and she's said that she plans to run a marathon. Her boyfriend Harry is a huge sports fan, with polo, skiing and motocross among his favourites. He's also keen on rugby union, supports Arsenal football club and proved his physical prowess by trekking to the South Pole. "I'm an outdoorsy kind of person," he said last year. "Sport has always been a huge part of my life… It's a wonderful opportunity for people to come together."

Sense of fun

Like Harry, Meghan certainly has a playful side and a sense of adventure. Elizabeth Gilbert's self-help memoir Eat, Pray, Love inspired her to travel in Italy for a month to "celebrate my life". Meghan has said: "When I get ready to go out, it's half an hour and we're out the door. I don't want to waste time getting ready. I want to go and have fun." Harry, too, is something of a free spirit and at times has fallen foul of royal constraints with his lively partying. "What you see is what you get with me," he said last year. "It's genuine. I will always try and bring an element of fun an happiness to everything I do." Relationship expert Hilda Burke said: "If, for you, having a good laugh is really important, then if your partner doesn't value that, it can be a sticking point. In the honeymoon period we want to find things in common and reasons to be together."

The couple hint at their commitment by wearing the same beaded "love bracelets"

His and hers outfits

When news of their romance broke, eagle-eyed royal watchers were quick to spot Harry and Meghan's matching bracelets. The couple seemed to hint at their commitment by wearing the same beaded blue, white and black "love bracelets". They always look comfortable in each other's company and their choice of outfits suggest they're in perfect harmony. On one of their first public outings together – a dinner date at Soho House – the couple both dressed down in jeans, casual shirts and suede boots. A bearded harry also sported a beanie, an accessory popular with his girlfriend.