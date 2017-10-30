Kate and her baby bump to attend glittering gala The Duchess of Cambridge's royal baby is due in April

The Duchess of Cambridge and her baby bump will step out for a glittering gala next week, carrying out an engagement for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. Kate, who is pregnant with her third baby, will attend the gala dinner at The Orangery at Kensington Palace on Tuesday 7 November, in her role as patron of the AFNCCF.

The Duchess will meet families who are being supported by the charity and hear more about their latest project. A new Centre of Excellence is being built, which will bring together people and organisations in mental health, education, social care and neuroscience, alongside children and families in vulnerable situations.

Earlier this year, Kate, 35, visited the centre's Early Years Parenting Unit to learn more about their work with families who have children under five years old. She has continued to draw attention to child mental health issues and the importance of early intervention.

After announcing her third pregnancy in September, Kate has been stepping back from the limelight. She took a break from royal duties for six weeks as she battled hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness. It appears Prince William's wife is feeling well enough to attend engagements, and Kensington Palace has been adding more dates to her diary.

On Tuesday, the Duchess will carry out a solo engagement, visiting the Lawn Tennis Association in London. The sporty royal will watch several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, and take part in the Tennis for Kids session – an LTA-run programme which teaches young children, aged five to eight years old, how to play and enjoy tennis. She will also have the opportunity to meet some of the UK's top junior talents as well as members of the training team.