Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding enjoy double date with their boyfriends Sarah Ferguson's daughter and the pop star have been friends for years

Princess Eugenie has been spotted hanging out with her good friend Ellie Goulding at a basketball game in New York City. The duo were in high spirits as they cheered on the New York Nicks at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. The Queen's granddaughter, who was joined by her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, was stylish in a black dress and knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Ellie, 30, was just as chic in a black floral embroidered top and leather trousers. The Love Me Like You Do singer was accompanied by her Team GB rower boyfriend Caspar Jopling. The pair first sparked relationship rumours back in April when they were reportedly seen putting on a loved-up display at a karaoke night in Mayfair. A source told The Sun: "Ellie had brought Caspar along as her date. They were very coupley and touchy-feely."

The pair have been friends for years

Ellie is known to be a firm friend of the royals and famously performed at Prince William and Kate's wedding reception in 2011. The singer also performed at the launch of Prince Harry's Invictus Games in London. This is not the first time the Starry Eyed hitmaker has been pictured hanging out with Princes Eugenie, 27. The pair recently visited Chiltern Firehouse together and also had dinner with Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Eugenie was accompanied by her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's visit to the Big Apple is rumoured to be inspired by her older sister Princess Beatrice, who is currently enjoying her stay in the bright light city. This comes shortly after Beatrice revealed who the two most important women in her life were. "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she told HELLO! magazine. "They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."