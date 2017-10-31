Prince William reveals life-saving lesson he's teaching Prince George The Prince attended the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday evening

Prince William met with some extraordinary people as he attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening – among them five-year-old Suzie McCash. Suzie was this year's recipient of the Child of Courage award. Aged just four, she saved her mother's life by phoning 999 and speaking to emergency responders when her mum collapsed and her breathing stopped. Suitably impressed by her heroic efforts, William admitted he had "no idea" what his own son Prince George would do in that situation. He told her: "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do… And do you know what? I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done. It's really important."

Prince William met with five-year-old Suzie McCash at the Pride of Britain Awards

Monday night’s event was certainly a star-studded affair, with celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Nicole Scherzinger, Susanna Reid and Kimberley Walsh stepping out for the prestigious ceremony. But it was the inspirational youngster who really captured William's attention. He also spent time talking to 17-year-old Moin Younis, winner of the Teenager of Courage, who suffers from a painful and rare genetic skin disorder called Epidermolysis, which causes his skin to blister and bleed at the slightest knock.

The royal also met with Moin Younis, winner of the Teenager of Courage award

Speaking to the Mirror afterwards, Moin said of the Prince: "He was amazing. The fact he knows such a lot about me, it means that the stuff I do does go out there. We were talking about Aston Villa, because we're both Aston Villa fans, and how they need to improve." He added: "I thought he was one of the nicest guys ever. He looks like a very quiet guy but when you get to meet him he's just one the nicest guys you'll ever meet, honestly. Him coming here tonight is going to keep me going."

