Kate shows hint of a baby bump at tennis engagement Prince William and Kate are expecting their third baby in April

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her love of sports as she visited the Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday morning. Kate, who is pregnant with her third baby, was carrying out her first solo engagement since her pregnancy news was announced in September. She attended in her role as patron of the LTA, having taken over the patronage from the Queen last year.

Kate, a talented tennis player herself, bonded with a group of children who were taking part in a Tennis for Kids session. The LTA-run programme teaches youngsters, aged five to eight years old, how to play and enjoy tennis. The sporty Duchess, 35, also watched several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, after which she had the opportunity to meet some of the UK's top junior talents.

Kate showed a hint of a baby bump

Prince William's wife also met some of the Coach Core apprentices who were leading a tennis training session. The Coach Core scheme was designed by Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry's Royal Foundation with the aim of supporting young people, aged 16 to 24 with limited opportunities, become sports coaches.

The Duchess was visiting the Lawn Tennis Association

Kate dressed down for the occasion, wearing sports kit and tying her hair up in a ponytail. She was on good form and was well enough to carry out the engagement, having taken a break from royal duties for a few weeks as she battled severe morning sickness. Kensington Palace has been adding more dates to her diary – a sign that the pregnant royal is feeling better by the day. Next week, the mother-of-two will attend a gala dinner at The Orangery, Kensington Palace in her role as patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.