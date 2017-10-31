Loading the player...

Kate teaching Prince George how to play tennis – and asks Judy Murray for advice The Duchess of Cambridge said her son just "wants to whack a ball" at this age

Prince George is following in his mum's footsteps and appears to have developed a love for tennis. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her four-year-old is learning how to play, but at his age, admitted he just "wants to whack a ball". Kate opened up about her son during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday, where she took part in drills with children and spoke to tennis coaches and players including Johanna Konta, Britain's No.1 tennis player.

Kate asked LTA coach Sam Richardson for advice. He later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball."

Kate opened up about her son at a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association

Sam revealed that Kate has also been getting tips from Andy Murray's mother, Judy. "She said she spoke to Judy Murray and she suggested taking away the racket and do more of the basic stuff, which is absolutely right. But four-year-old boys want to swing the racket around," said Sam.

The Duchess also spoke with tennis star Johanna, who said Kate, 35, is "lovely". "It was great to see her passion for tennis and that she was here to lean about these great programmes being run by the LTA," said Johanna. "Every little girl and almost every boy wants to meet a Princess and it got them very excited. I was really focused on the kid I was playing with — as I wanted to make sure I kept my level up! I haven't done something like that for a while! She was asking about me and how I'm doing and how I'm recovering with my foot."

The Duchess helped children in a training session

During the engagement, Kate took part in a Tennis for Kids session. The LTA-run programme teaches youngsters, aged five to eight years old, how to play and enjoy tennis. The sporty Duchess also watched several on-court sessions, including a wheelchair tennis demonstration, after which she had the opportunity to meet some of the UK's top junior talents. Kate was attending the engagement in her role as patron of the LTA, having taken over the patronage from the Queen last year.