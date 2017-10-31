Holly Willoughby has starstruck encounter with Prince William The This Morning presenter was attending the Pride of Britain Awards

She's interviewed scores of celebrities before, but Holly Willoughby was visibly starstruck as she bumped into Prince William at the Pride of Britain Awards. The This Morning presenter couldn't contain her excitement as she and her co-host Phillip Schofield spoke to the future King. The trio appeared to be sharing a joke as they chatted and laughed together. Holly, 36, took to Instagram to share a snap from their 'magical' encounter, writing: "So this happened last night... thank you @prideofbritain for what is always a magical night...."

The pretty blonde looked absolutely stunning on the night, wearing a lilac haute couture gown designed by Georges Hobeika. The flattering number showed off Holly's petite frame while the daring thigh split gave fans a peek at her toned legs. Holly and Phil mingled with other celebrities at the star-studded event. A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Peter Andre and his wife Emily, Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, Amanda Holden, Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne. Christine and Frank Lampard also made an appearance, returning to the annual event where they first met and fell in love.

Holly and Phil enjoyed a chat with Prince William

The night was held to honour Brits who have acted heroically in challenging situations. Among the award recipients were the London Fire Brigade personnel. Holly shared a photo with them, writing on Instagram: "Honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with the heroic firefighters of the @londonfirebrigade awarded last night for their bravery at the horrific Grenfell fire... hugely deserved, we cannot thank you enough. Also... Commissioner Dany Cotton ... what an amazing lady you are, that’s true girl power! Xxx."

The TV star looked stunning in a lilac gown

Prince William also spoke to an extraordinary little girl, five-year-old Suzie McCash, who received the Child of Courage award. Aged just four, she saved her mother's life by phoning 999 and speaking to emergency responders when her mum collapsed and her breathing stopped. Suitably impressed by her heroic efforts, William admitted he had "no idea" what his own son Prince George would do in that situation.

He told her: "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do… And do you know what? I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done. It's really important."