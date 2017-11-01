Kate hosts secret meeting at Kensington Palace – see photo The Duchess of Cambridge held the private meeting to discuss maternal mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge has hosted a private meeting at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. The round table discussion, which was not announced beforehand, focused on maternal mental health. Kensington Palace shared a photo of a smiling Kate on Twitter, showing the pregnant mother-of-two in discussion with some 12 guests. The palace said: "The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health, and to learn what support is available."

Kate, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, spoke to academics and practitioners from Maternal Mental Health Alliance, Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Kings College and Best Beginnings. The Duchess has previously spoken about how she coped as a new mother, saying that motherhood was a "rewarding and wonderful experience" but also, at times, a "huge challenge" that has left her feeling "a lack of confidence" for periods.

The Duchess hosted a private meeting at the palace

Rules the royal family have to follow

The palace has also announced that Kate will visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on 14 November. The pregnant royal was due to visit in September, but had to postpone her engagement as she was battling severe morning sickness. Two months on, Kate appears well enough to carry out more royal duties. During this visit, she will learn more about Family Action's perinatal mental health services and meet parents who have been helped by the charity.

On Tuesday, Kate attended a tennis engagement

Her autumn diary is filling up fast. Prince William's wife is due to attend a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace next week. The following day, she will also carry out an engagement with Place2Be. Earlier this week, Kate visited the Lawn Tennis Association in her role as royal patron. Kate, a talented tennis player herself, bonded with a group of children as she took part in a Tennis for Kids session.