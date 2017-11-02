Prince Gabriel of Sweden's christening details revealed — plus tender new photo! The royal was born on 31 August this year

Baby love! Exactly one month before his christening, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's newborn son Prince Gabriel. In the tender black and white portrait, the little Prince gazes up at his father, while Carl Philip sweetly cradles his baby boy close to his chest. Meanwhile, Sofia dotingly looks on, holding on to her husband's arm.

Along with picture, the palace reiterated the Prince's christening date 1 December — which was announced in September — and revealed new ceremony details. The 12 p.m. service will be officiated by Archbishop Emeritus Anders Wejryd. Like his older brother, Prince Alexander, one, Gabriel will be christened at Drottningholm Castle Church.

Prince Gabriel will be christened wearing the same gown as his older brother and father Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

The Prince will wear the same christening gown worn by his father and other generations of Swedish royal babies — including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine, Princess Estelle, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Prince Alexander and Prince Oscar. After the service, a reception will be held for invited guests at Drottningholm Castle followed by a lunch.

The newly released image comes after the Swedish royal couple, who welcomed Gabriel in late August, opened up about the "chaos" of raising two boys. "We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and knighting and getting on site routine," Sofia said in a new interview with Kupé magazine. "But ask me again in a few months." She added: "Gabriel now sleeps and eats most, but we still have a couple of small glimpses that it's tougher with two than with a child. But there is also twice as much love."

Sofia and Carl are parents to Prince Alexander (left) and Prince Gabriel (right) Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

While Carl, 38, and Sofia, 32, are royal, they still worry about their children's futures like other parents. "We are worried about similar things that other parents do such as bullying and exclusion," the mum-of-two – who works with her husband on a campaign against bullying as part of their foundation – said. Sofia continued, "That is what we are currently working on in our foundation. We want our children to find a place in life where they feel safe and we as parents will do our best to create such a place."