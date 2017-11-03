Rita Ora talks meeting royal crush Prince Harry The pop sensation opened up about speaking to Prince Harry

Rita Ora finally met her Prince! Last month, the Your Song singer visited Kensington Palace for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes reception where she spent time with Prince William and her royal crush, Prince Harry. “I loved it. I loved meeting Prince Harry and Prince William,” Rita told HELLO! on Thursday at the annual Samsung Charity Gala in New York City. “It was the first time that I met the royal family. So I was kind of like nervous.”

The 26-year-old admitted that she was surprised at how down-to-earth the royal brothers are. “They were so nice,” Rita said. “I mean of course they are going to be nice. But they were so charming though and I guess normal.”

RIta met Prince Harry on October 20, 2017 in London Photo: Twitter/KensingtonPalace

While engagement rumors continue to swirl around Harry, 33, and his 36-year-old girlfriend, Meghan Markle, Rita joked to HELLO! that the ginger-haired royal “still is” her Prince. The British singer professed her love for Princess Diana’s youngest son last December during an appearance on the Wendy William Show. “Are you wild about Harry?” the TV host asked, to which Rita replied, “I am. Who isn't!”

The Fifty Shades actress also noted at the time that she was skeptical of Harry and Meghan’s relationship. "I don't know. I still don't know if I believe [that they are in a relationship]. I don't know! Look I know my Prince, alright! And I know my Prince really well,” Rita said. “In my dreams that, just for me just no. I don't think it works out. I just don't know if I can see her waffling around the Buckingham Palace!" Glancing at a photo of Meghan’s beau, the Kiss Me singer said, "Oh look at him, he's so hot!"