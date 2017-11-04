Prince Phillip's quiet new life away from the palace The Prince is spending his time at Wood Farm at Sandringham

Since 1952, Prince Phillip has accompanied his wife, The Queen, on countless royal visits and engagements. He retired from public duty in August this year, so it's no surprise to learn that the Prince is taking life a little easier now at the age of 96. A new report by respected Royal reporters Richard Kay and Geffrey Levy for the Daily Mail, reveals that Phillip and the Queen are spending more time apart than they are used to, with the Prince residing at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The paper reveals that Phillip now spends his time enjoying much quieter pursuits at the farm, such as reading, painting watercolours and inviting friends to stay. In particular, he is said to enjoy being master of his own time and living away from cameras, according to an old friend. He is even thought to have organised a new kitchen to be fitted. As their 70th wedding anniversary draws near, the paper says that Phillip's life at Wood Farm is with the Queen's blessing, although she is said to miss him when she is at the palace.

On 20 November it will be 70 years since the wedding of The Queen and Prince Phillip, whom she described as "an angel" and "the best and nicest man in the world". They are the first British royal couple to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary. They married at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests in 1947 in a service that was broadcast live to 200 million radio listeners. In the post-war era, the Queen famously saved ration tokens to buy the material for her dress and she did her own make-up on the big day.

A new set of coins has been struck to commemorate the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary. The platinum wedding coins show a double profile portrait of the couple on one side of the coin, while the reverse shows the monarch and her husband on horseback, with the words "wedded love has joined them in happiness 1947-2017" written around the edge.

Since 1952, the Prince has carried out a total of 22,219 solo engagements and 637 solo overseas visits. He is patron of 785 organisations and continues to be associated with them.