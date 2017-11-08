Kate shows off growing baby bump at Place2Be event The pregnant royal is expecting her third child with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge called on one of her charities, Place2Be, on Wednesday morning as she attended the School Leaders Forum in London. Kate, who showed off a glimpse of her baby bump, opened the conference and joined delegates in discussing children's mental health, in particular how schools can help tackle problems in early life.

Kate, who looked elegant in a burgundy dress by Goat, heard from experts from Place2Be partner schools in England, Scotland and Wales. They discussed how to provide practical support for children and how to nurture good mental health in young boys and girls. The forum, entitled I'm Fine!, also included presentations from experts in child psychiatry, psychology and research, alongside head teachers of Place2Be partner schools working in some of the most disadvantaged parts of the UK.

Kate showed off her small baby bump

Early intervention school support for children's mental health has been a key priority for Kate, who is expecting her third child with husband Prince William. The couple have two children together – Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two – and have been very open in how they would want their children to speak openly about their emotions and any struggles.

She was attending a Place2Be forum in London

Kate's outing came the morning after she attended a glittering gala at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The pregnant Duchess turned heads in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg Zarita gown, which she wore back in 2014 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Coincidentally, Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle owns a shorter, navy version of the Duchess' DVF gown.

The royal's autumn diary is filling up fast – a sure sign that Kate is well enough to carry out royal duties. She had to take a break from engagements in September and October as she suffered from severe morning sickness, but the mum-of-two appears to be on the mend. Next week, Kate will visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. She had been due to visit in early September but cancelled due to her sickness.