The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she is "getting used" to leaving her son Prince George at school. Kate, who was too poorly to attend George's first day in September, was attending the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London where she gave a speech. The pregnant Duchess touched on the difficulties many mothers face as she spoke in front of an audience of headteachers, academics, and mental health professionals.

"As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," said Kate. "Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we're all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive."

Kate, who is patron of Place2Be, took a break from royal duties at the very start of her pregnancy as she suffered from severe morning sickness. She was too ill to take George to school on his first day at Thomas's Battersea, but it appears the Duchess is now well enough to do the school run. She has been arranging her engagements around George's hours, at either end of the day.

On Wednesday morning at the Place2Be forum, Kate delivered a short speech, saying: "Four years ago, when I became Patron of Place2Be, I believed what you all know to be true: that getting support to children at the very earliest stage helps improve their outcomes later in life. Schools and teachers are at the heart of this support, and have a crucial role to play. You know your pupils. You know their circumstances. You can spot when a family's having a tough time. You occupy a special position because you can identify issues and take action when it's most needed. Parents also have a key role to play in this support system."

During the forum, Kate heard from experts from Place2Be partner schools in England, Scotland and Wales. They discussed how to provide practical support for children and how to nurture good mental health in young boys and girls. The forum, entitled I'm Fine!, also included presentations from experts in child psychiatry, psychology and research, alongside head teachers of Place2Be partner schools working in some of the most disadvantaged parts of the UK.