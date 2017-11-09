Crown Princess Mary of Denmark says tarot card reader predicted her royal future Mary has been married to Crown Prince Frederik since 2004

It seem a royal marriage was always on the cards for Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. The 45-year-old has revealed that her romance with Crown Prince Frederik was predicted by a tarot card reader, long before she first met the royal at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. At the time, Australia-born Mary was 28 and working as an advertising executive. She was exploring a local flea market when she came across a fortune teller and thought she would give it a try. Her reading predicted that she would meet a man from abroad, leave her job, move to Europe and become famous. "So I left there and thought, 'Well yes, that was a lot of fun, but nothing more,'" she said of the encounter, according to Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary were married in May 2004

Shortly after, Mary met Frederik at the Slip Inn bar during the Sydney Games. The pair struck up a conversation, with the royal simply introducing himself as 'Fred'. "I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark," Mary admitted. "Half an hour later, someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

The royal couple are now parents to four children

The couple went on to tie the knot on 14 May 2004 in Copenhagen Cathedral. They are now parents to four children: Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, ten, and six-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Like his wife, Frederik – who will celebrate his 50th birthday in May – also believes in fate, but remains sceptical when it comes to tarot readings. "When I look back on all the exciting things that have happened to me, it's not random," he said. "But I don't try to look ahead and say, 'Can I predict my destiny for the next two years?' I don't want to talk to anyone who claims they can. No one should read anything about me and my future."

