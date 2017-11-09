Prince Harry jokes about hiding girlfriend Meghan Markle The royal, 33, is widely rumoured to announce an engagement this year

Prince Harry has joked that he couldn't bring his girlfriend Meghan Markle to an engagement because he "couldn't hide her anywhere". The Prince was paying his respects at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance in London when he shared a joke with Matt Weston, a bomb disposal expert who served in Afghanistan. Mr Weston, 28, told reporters: "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn't here. I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome, and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her." He added: "I would love to meet her – I think she's very cool. He's a very lucky man and she's brilliant."

Mr Weston, from Taunton, Somerset, lost both his legs when an improvised explosive device exploded in 2009 while he was serving with the Royal Engineers 33 Regiment. Matt has met Harry before, and said: "It was great seeing him again, I met him before at the Afghanistan and Iraq memorial unveiling."

Prince Harry visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey

VOTE: Which wedding dress should Meghan wear?

During the engagement, Harry laid a wooden cross and chatted to veterans from past and present conflicts. The Prince, who served in the army for ten years, also stopped to talk to seven-year-old Harrison Degiorgio-Lewis. Harrison's uncle Lieutenant Aaron Lewis, of 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery, was killed in Afghanistan in December 2008. Harry recognised the little boy, who he met at the Abbey last year.

He paid his respects to fallen soldiers

At Thursday's engagement, the youngster was accompanied by his grandmother, Helen Lewis, who revealed: "He has been coming here for four years now to represent his uncle. Harry recognised him – they have a bond, as they share a birthday. Harry asked him about his uncle Aaron, and he said how proud he was."