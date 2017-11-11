The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Festival of Remembrance Kate joined the Queen and members of the Royal family

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday with the Queen. Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, wore a simple black coat and poppy in honour of Britain's war heroes. Also in attendance were the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Princes William and Harry did not attend the evening.

The event marks the centenaries of women's service in the regular Armed Forces, the Battle of Passchendaele, the creation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the 100th birthday of Dame Vera Lynn. It also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of El Alamein and the creation of the RAF Regiment.

The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined the other members of the Royal family, along with Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip.

On Sunday, the Queen and Royal family are to watch from a balcony as Prince Charles lays a wreath on her behalf at the Cenotaph. Charles is to lead the nation in honouring the country's war dead. It is believed to be the first time that the Queen has opted not to perform the duty herself. Later in the day, the Earl of Wessex will take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran and Civilian Organisations on Horse Guards Parade.