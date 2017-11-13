Prince William jokes that he needs toothpicks to keep eyes open Prince William admitted that his two children had been keeping him awake

Prince William has joked about his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, keeping him awake at night, admitting that he needs "toothpicks" to keep his eyes open. The Duke of Cambridge attended the Wales vs Australia rugby game in Cardiff on Saturday, and spoke about his two children while greeting people before the match.

Prince William opened up about his children

The second-in-line to the throne said: "I do need toothpicks to keep my eyes open because of the kids," before talking about the match, saying that it was a shame that Sam Warburton was out due to injury. He said: "Sam in the Lions was absolutely fantastic. I was shouting at my TV during those games." The sleepy dad is set to become a father for the third time in April with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. He opened up about Kate's pregnancy after she suffered from severe morning sickness in the first few weeks of her pregnancy. Chatting at a mental health conference back in September, he said: "It was a bit anxious to start with. There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

Prince George started school this year

The proud dad regularly opens up about his two children, and recently revealed that Prince George is a big Disney fan. He said: "He quite likes The Lion King. He's watched that a few times. We've watched Octonauts several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he's watched a lot of things like that… Trying to keep him off the television is hard work – not too much TV."n Kate and William are due to go on an official visit to Norway and Sweden while Kate is heavily pregnant in 2018. The palace had originally planned for William and Kate to go on tour in November, but the Duchess' condition meant the trip was postponed.