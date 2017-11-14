Kate hides her baby bump in £600 cream coat The Duchess of Cambridge had to previously cancel her visit due to morning sickness

The Duchess of Cambridge bonded with other pregnant women, new mums and children during a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Tuesday. Kate, who is expecting her third baby, called on one of the Queen's patronages, Family Action, which offers its services to families at the centre. The pregnant royal was originally scheduled to visit the North London centre in early September, but had to cancel last-minute due to her severe morning sickness.

Kate, wearing her trusty £600 cream coat by Goat, was on top form during the visit. The 35-year-old royal was given a tour of the facilities, which support local parents and young children. The centre offers care and facilities to expectant and new mothers, from antenatal and postnatal services, to a nursery, play groups, and family support services. Kate heard specifically how Family Action – one of the charities providing support at the centre – offers perinatal mental health services.

Family Action works with over 45,000 families, providing early intervention services for families and children. Her visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre comes as the Duchess works to understand the challenges and issues surrounding maternal mental health. At least 20 per cent of women are affected by mental health problems during pregnancy or in the first year following the birth of a child.

Kate has made a strong return to the royal circuit, since overcoming her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum. She took a break from engagements for a few weeks after her pregnancy was announced, and recovered at home at Kensington Palace. It appears Kate is well enough to be back at work as her autumn diary is filling up fast. Over the weekend, she made two appearances, attending the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, followed by the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph the next morning.