Kate reveals Prince William struggled with being a new dad The Duchess was talking to a single dad at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted that her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, initially struggled with parenthood. The royal couple, both 35, are expecting their third child, and are parents to Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. While at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Tuesday, Kate told single dad Billy – who is raising his seven-month daughter Violet alone - that William didn’t know what exactly to do when he first became a father after Billy explained his early struggles with parenting. Speaking after meeting Kate, Billy said: "She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support."

STORY: Kate dresses her growing baby bump in £600 cream coat

Kate revealed that Prince William struggled with being a first-time father

Kate also chatted to mothers and their young children, and bonded over their sons' love of aircraft. Michelle, a mother-of-two, spoke to the Duchess about her son Jacob's interest in planes. She said: "She was asking about what Jacob liked and he said he liked aeroplanes and she was asking if he'd seen a Spitfire and we said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum. She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are."

Doting dad William is set to become a father again in April

The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third baby in April, dressed her growing baby bump in her trusty £600 cream coat by Goat, which was paired with a black knee-high boots and a co-ordinating clutch. Kate was originally scheduled to visit the North London centre in early September, but had to cancel last-minute due to her severe morning sickness.

Kate was talking about parenthood during her visit to the Hornsey Road Children's Centre

During her visit, Kate was given a tour of the facilities, which support local parents and young children. The centre offers care and facilities to expectant and new mothers, from antenatal and postnatal services, to a nursery, play groups, and family support services. Kate heard specifically how Family Action – one of the charities providing support at the centre – offers perinatal mental health services.