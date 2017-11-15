Duchess Kate reveals Princess Charlotte's favourite colour The royal told a six-year-old whilst visiting the Hornsey Road Children's Centre

Like mother, like daughter! From Alexander McQueen to Lela Rose, the Duchess of Cambridge owns a number of pink items in her covetable wardrobe, so it should come as no surprise that her two-year-old Princess Charlotte also shares a love for the rosy colour. While visiting the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, 14 November, Kate shared a fun fact about her little girl while conversing with Nevaeh, six, who presented Prince Willam's wife with flowers wearing a pink princess-like dress and matching cardigan.

"She asked me what my favourite colour is," the six-year-old recalled after her royal encounter. "I said it was pink and she said that's Charlotte's favourite colour too."

The Duchess revealed her daughter's favorite colour to Nevaeh, who was wearing a pink dress to meet the royal Photo: Richard Pohle- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess, who is expecting her third child, was originally scheduled to visit the North London center in early September, but had to cancel last-minute due to her severe morning sickness. During the 14 November outing, Prince George's mum also opened up about her husband, 35.

After a single father named Billy spoke about his early struggles with parenting, the Duchess revealed that Prince William didn't know exactly what to do when he became a first-time dad. Following his meeting with Kate, Billy said: "She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support."

Kate visited Hornsey Road Children's Centre on November 14 Photo: Richard Pohle- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate also chatted with mothers and their young children, and bonded over their sons' love of aircrafts. Michelle, a mother-of-two, spoke to the Duchess about her son Jacob's interest in planes. She said, "[Kate] was asking about what Jacob liked and he said he liked airplanes and she was asking if he'd seen a Spitfire and we said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum. She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are."

The royal, who is expecting her third child, recycled her Goat coat for the engagement Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pregnant royal was on hand on Tuesday to view the center's facilities, which provide vital mental health support to parents. The center offers care and facilities to expectant and new mothers, from antenatal and postnatal services, to a nursery, play groups, and family support services. Kate heard specifically how Family Action – one of the charities providing support at the center – offers perinatal mental health services. The 35-year-old dressed her growing baby bump in her Goat Redgrave Coat, that she first wore in 2013, and what appeared to be her Topshop collar contrast dress beneath for the outing.