Princess Charlene shares photos of her twins getting their first haircuts Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are two years old

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, have reached an exciting new milestone together. The adorable two-year-olds recently had their first haircuts! Charlene took to her personal Instagram account on Monday, 13 November, to share photos she snapped of her young children and their shorter hairdos.

In the new photos, the royal siblings sweetly looked at each other's fresh hairstyles before embracing one another with a kiss and a hug. Alongside the pictures, a simple message read: "Our First Haircut." Jacques looked sharp sporting a style similar to his glamorous mother's pixie. The young Prince had his shorter locks parted to one side, while his sister's golden curls fell loose around her face.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella recently had their first haircuts Photo: HSH Princess Charlene

The pair's first haircuts comes days after they made a rare appearance with their parents and Prince Andrew of York at a charity dinner in Monaco. Jacques and Gabriella will have the opportunity to model their fresh cuts for the public on Sunday, 19 November, during Monaco's National Day celebrations, which they have attended every year since they were born in December of 2014.

Earlier this year, Charlene opened up about her "inexhaustible" twins. "It's an incredible age, where they constantly demand you. Living away from me seems unimaginable for them," she told Paris-Match magazine. "They want to know everything, to understand everything, to ask me thousands of questions. They also want to try everything."

Princess Charlene snapped photos of her twins and their shorter hairdos Photo: HSH Princess Charlene

Charlene, 39, also revealed that her son is protective of his sister. She revealed, "He is very protective of his sister. Nothing is ever their fault, they support themselves, comfort themselves. I can spend hours watching them play. They are adorable and inexhaustible."