Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry host secret gala in London The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third baby

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry enjoyed a lavish night out on Thursday as they attended a special dinner in honour of their Royal Foundation. The event, which was not announced by the palace, took place at Sunbeam Studios in west London, a quick 15-minute drive from the royals' Kensington Palace home. Details were kept strictly under wraps, although a guest has shared a photo of her invitation on Instagram.

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry request the pleasure of your company at The Royal Foundation Dinner," the invite read. An accompanying letter showed instructions of how to get to the venue, asking guests to be there for 6:45pm, ahead of William, Kate and Harry's arrival. The letter added: "Please note that photography and mobile telephones are strictly prohibited and we ask all our guests to switch off their telephones upon arrival. There will be a professional photographer in attendance." The dinner, which had a lounge suit and cocktail dress code, ended at approximately 10:15pm.

William, Kate and Harry, pictured previously, attended a gala in west London

The Royal Foundation was launched by William and Harry in September 2009. Along with Kate, who is also a patron, the Princes have used their foundation as the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities. Their foundation supports various charities close to the royals' hearts, notably in the sectors of mental health, young people, conservation and the armed forces.

Earlier this week, Kate, who is pregnant with her third baby, paid a visit to the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London. The Duchess was originally scheduled to visit the North London centre in early September, but had to cancel last-minute due to her severe morning sickness. During the visit, she bonded with children and shared a fun fact about her two-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, while conversing with Nevaeh, six, who presented the royal with flowers. "She asked me what my favourite colour is," the youngster recalled. "I said it was pink and she said that's Charlotte's favourite colour too."