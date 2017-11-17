Prince George will star in his favourite TV show – Fireman Sam! The makers of Fireman Sam have announced plans to include Prince George in their 30th anniversary episode

Prince William has previously revealed that little Prince George is a huge fan of Fireman Sam, and now it looks like the four-year-old royal will make an appearance in a new episode of the popular children's TV show! A one-off special to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary, titled The Prince of Pontypandy, will see a Prince visit Fireman Sam's hometown of Pontypandy on a royal visit, and ultimately save the day by flying a helicopter.

Prince George is a huge fan of Fireman Sam

The makers of the show have confirmed that the episode will feature "a certain little Royal fan" in a nod to Prince George's love of the show, which Prince William revealed on Radio 1 back in April. At the time, he said: "Fireman Sam has taken an awful lot of interest." Kate, meanwhile, has revealed that her little boy is a fan of helicopters, according to a mum-of-two who chatted to her at an official engagement. She said: "[Kate] was asking about what Jacob liked and he said he liked aeroplanes and she was asking if he'd seen a Spitfire and we said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum. She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are."

The little Prince will be featured in the anniversary episode

Prince William has also previously spoken about his son's favourite films, saying: "He quite likes The Lion King. He's watched that a few times. We've watched Octonauts several times. He has watched some Lego movies as well, so he's watched a lot of things like that,." He added: "Trying to keep him off the television is hard work – not too much TV." Speaking about the 30th anniversary Fireman Sam special, senior producer Ian McCue told the BBC: "Fireman Sam has been enjoyed by generations over the past 30 years and is a true icon of children’s television around the world. We can't wait for fans to see the special royal episode and the new series which will be out next year."

Prince George started school this year, and the Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed that she is now "getting used" to him going every day. Chatting at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London, she said: "As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we're all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive."

Prince George also loves helicopters

