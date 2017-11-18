Loading the player...

The Queen and Prince Philip pose for 70th wedding anniversary portraits Her Majesty, 91, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, are celebrating their platinum anniversary

A new photo has been released to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip on Monday 20 November. The photo, the first in a set of portraits which were taken at the start of this month, show Her Majesty, 91, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 96, posing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The monarch looks lovely in a cream day dress by Angela Kelly, which she also wore at the Diamond Wedding Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving. She also has the Scarab brooch pinned to her chest; the brooch, in yellow gold, carved ruby and diamond, was a personal gift from the Duke to the Queen in 1966.

The photograph, taken by Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, shows the couple framed by Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The second photograph, which will not be released until Sunday, shows a sequence of pictures of the Queen and Philip.

The first photo of the Queen and Prince Philip was taken by Matt Holyoak

The marriage of the-then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947 attracted worldwide attention. Distribution of the official wedding images, by the photographer Baron, were the first assignment of a new photo agency, Camera Press, which also celebrates its 70th year in 2017.

On Monday, the couple will host a special family dinner at Windsor Castle. The state apartments will be closed all day, Windsor Castle's official website notes, perhaps to give the royals as much privacy as possible. Members of the royal family who are expected to attend include the Queen and Prince Philip's four children – Prince Charles, who has just celebrated his 69th birthday this week, Princess Anne, 67, Prince Andrew, 57, and Prince Edward, 53. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will have just returned from their tour of the Caribbean.