Is another royal baby on the way for Monaco's Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi? The couple are already parents to Alexandre Andrea Stefano "Sacha" and India

French news outlets are speculating that Princess Caroline of Monaco could soon be a grandmother for the fifth time. The royal's son Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi are reportedly expecting their third child. Tatiana, 33, and Andrea, 33, who tied the knot in 2013, are already parents to four-year-old son Alexandre Andrea Stefano "Sacha" Casiraghi and two-year-old daughter India Casiraghi.

The family-of-four generally keep a low profile. However earlier this year, Tatiana paid homage to her husband's maternal grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco, by posing for a Baby Dior photo shoot with her two young children. The relaxed, intimate pictures were taken to honor the luxury childrenswear label's 50th anniversary, as well as the Monaco royals' late matriarch Grace Kelly.

French outlets are speculating that Princess Caroline's son Andrea and daughter-in-law Tatiana are expecting their third child Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ahead of her daughter's birth in 2015, Tatiana opened up in a rare interview about how being a mother changed her. "There's so much [that has changed] that I don't even know where to start, I guess I don't put myself first any more," the Monaco royal told the website Nine In The Mirror.

The Monaco royals are already parents to son Sacha and daughter India Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

When asked about her favourite part of being pregnant, Tatiana admitted, "You feel so complete." Though she noted, "There's definitely none of that anxiety you have the first time around, but I am a lot more tired," blaming it on "running around after the first one."