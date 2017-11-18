Prince William and Kate to attend dazzling night out – all the details The royal family take it in turns to attend the Royal Variety Performance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a truly exciting engagement lined up next week – a night out at the Palladium Theatre in London. Kensington Palace has announced that Prince William and Kate, both 35, will attend the Royal Variety Performance on Friday 24 November. The evening will be hosted by comedian Miranda Hart, and on the night, the royals will have the chance to meet some of the performers before and after the show. The Killers, Paloma Faith, Louis Tomlinson and The Script are all scheduled to perform.

The Royal Variety Performance is held every year, with members of the royal family taking it in turns to attend. This will be William and Kate’s second time; they attended in 2014 when the Duchess was expecting Princess Charlotte. Last year, Prince Charles and his wife Camila made an appearance. The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, formally, The Entertainment Artistes’ Benevolent Fund, of which the Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

Prince William and Kate will attend the Royal Variety Performance

William, Kate and Harry host secret gala in London

Fashion watchers are no doubt excited to see what glittering gown the Duchess will dress her growing baby bump in. Earlier this month, Kate dazzled in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg Zarita gown, which she wore back in 2014 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Kate, who was attending a charity gala for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace, showed off just a hint of her bump.

Kate met Harry Styles and Simon Cowell at the 2014 event

The mother-of-two has showed no signs of slowing down in her third pregnancy. She made a strong return to royal duties in October, having taken a break due to her battle with severe morning sickness. However it appears Kate is well enough to carry out more engagements. Next week, she and William will spend the day in Birmingham. Later this month, Kate will also visit the Foundling Museum, which uses art and creativity as a way of supporting children and vulnerable families.