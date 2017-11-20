Loading the player...

The Queen has broken a remarkable royal record on 70th wedding anniversary Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating in private with their family and friends

The Queen has broken scores of records in her lifetime, with the latest happening on Monday. The monarch and her husband Prince Philip have become the first royal couple in British history to reach 70 years of marriage. At their request, they are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary in private and are hosting an intimate dinner with family and close friends at Windsor Castle. Bells will also ring out at the historic London church where they said their vows, Westminster Abbey, on Monday at 1pm. A team of ten ringers will sound a full celebratory peal in tribute, lasting three hours and 20 minutes.

The Queen and Prince Philip's long-lasting union has been put down to their compatibility. They both share a love of horses and outdoor life, with the Queen still riding at the age of 91. Her husband Philip was a talented polo player, and took up carriage driving when he retired from the sport. They also share the same understanding of public duty and Philip, 96, has consistently supported his wife in her duties as head of state.

"They've got affection for each other. They've got chemistry," said Dickie Arbiter

The Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter shed a light on their relationship, telling the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "There was love and adoration when they were driving back from Westminster Abbey. That exists today. They've got humour. They've got affection for each other. They've got chemistry."

He added: "She does make him laugh. What you see in public is very different from the person that you see in private. They are two people that are pretty much wrapped up in each other, although they do give each other space. She's got a job to do. He's got a role and they allow each other to get on with it."

The couple married at Westminster Abbey in 1947

While the Queen is seen as more cautious and conventional, the Duke is more adventurous and doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. He often lightens the mood by sharing jokes with members of the public during walkabouts, and his wicked sense of humour has landed him in hot water on more than one occasion. But there's no doubt that Philip is the Queen's constant rock. The Prince, who she famously described as her "strength and stay all these years", is the longest-serving consort in British history.