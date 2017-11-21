Duchess Kate stuns in pearl choker at Queen's 70th anniversary party The pregnant royal arrived at Windsor Castle with Prince William and Prince Harry

Duchess Kate continued a style tradition as she attended the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary celebrations on Monday. The pregnant royal was pictured arriving at Windsor Castle in the back of a black limousine with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry ahead of the intimate dinner party. While much of Kate's outfit was hidden from view, she was wearing a statement pearl choker owned by the monarch, and once worn by William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana. The four-strand pearl choker features a central diamond clasp and was commissioned using a collection of cultured pearls given to the Queen by the Japanese government. It was worn by the monarch during the 1980s and 1990s, and Diana borrowed the striking piece to wear at a state banquet in 1982.

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry arrive for the Queen's anniversary celebrations at Windsor Castle

Kate complemented the choker with a set of pearl drop earrings and wore a black lace dress – thought to be her favourite black Diane von Furstenberg Zarita lace gown. She wore the dress – a version of which is also owned by Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle - earlier this month to a Kensington Palace gala, and when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in November 2014. The two Princes, meanwhile, looked smart in their classic black tuxedos.

The Queen pictured wearing the pearl choker in November 1983

The Queen, 91, and Prince Philip, 96, were also joined by their four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew - while other reported guests included the monarch’s bridesmaids Lady Pamela Hicks and Princess Alexandra, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Duke of Kent and ex-King Constantine of Greece.

The state apartments at Windsor Castle, which are normally open to the public, were closed all day in anticipation of the royal dinner party, held to celebrate the couple's seven-decade union. The monarch was a 21-year-old Princess when she was married to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. She is the nation's longest reigning sovereign, having overtaken the record set by Queen Victoria, and is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

