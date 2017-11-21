Guess which two people were omitted from the Queen's guest list The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary on Monday night

The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at Windsor Castle on Monday night, surrounded by their family and close friends. But there were two important people who were omitted from the guest list - Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie's boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

The pair were seen together at the Invictus Games

While Megan is reportedly in London, having wrapped up filming on Suits in mid-November, she was not among the 100 guests invited to the historic event. Instead Prince Harry attended with his older brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate. This is most likely because of the 'no ring, no bring' rule; since neither Harry nor Eugenie are engaged, their significant others are not allowed to attend a family event. One notable exception to this rule came in 2002 when the Queen invited Prince Charles' now wife, Camilla, to her post-jubilee party.

Prince Harry arrived with William and Kate

Other guests in attendance at the 70th anniversary party included Mike and Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne and Tim Lawrence, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, looked stunning in a black lace dress with a four-strand pearl choker borrowed from the Queen, while her husband looked smart in a black tuxedo.

The royal couple released new portraits to celebrate their anniversary

The Queen and Prince Philip also celebrated their anniversary by releasing a series of new portraits. Taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak in early November, the photos show the monarch and the Duke posing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. In one photo, the Queen is sat on a chair with her hands resting on her lap while Philip stands by her side. Another portrait shows Philip looking smiling at the Queen as they stand side-by-side.