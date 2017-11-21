Meghan Markle spotted shopping on London's King's Road The Suits actress arrived in the capital over the weekend

Meghan Markle flew to the UK over the weekend, and the Suits actress has wasted no time in hitting the shops. The 36-year-old was pictured shopping on London's King's Road on Tuesday, looking stylish in a black jumper teamed with skinny jeans and a dove grey jacket. Prince Harry's girlfriend accessorised her look with an oversized scarf and a pair of statement shades. Meghan – who has now wrapped up filming on Suits – reportedly arrived in England on Saturday, with a source telling HELLO! that she was spotted flying into London from Toronto. Meghan – who began dating Harry in October 2016, has been travelling to London whenever possible since the start of their relationship.

Although in London, Meghan was omitted from the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary celebrations at Windsor Castle on Monday night. Meghan, along with Princess Eugenie's boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, were not among the 100 guests invited to the event. Prince Harry was photographed attending with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan's absence is likely to be because of the 'no ring, no bring' rule; since neither Harry nor Eugenie are engaged, their significant others are not allowed to attend a family event. One notable exception to this rule came in 2002 when the Queen invited Prince Charles' now wife, Camilla, to her post-jubilee party.

Harry and Meghan have only been seen in public a number of times since the start of their relationship, and made their first official appearance together in September. The pair were pictured side-by-side at the Invictus Games, breaking royal protocol by holding hands as they arrived to watch the wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. Meghan's appearance at the Opening Ceremony was believed to be a further sign that an engagement is in the cards, and the loved-up pair are expected to make an announcement before the year ends.