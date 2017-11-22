Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry all had secret engagements this week

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry all carried out secret engagements on Tuesday, although none of their official duties were revealed in advance. The royal trio had separate events to attend to; William carried out an investiture, his wife Kate met with psychiatric experts while Harry attended a Walking with the Wounded reception in London. This is not the first time the royals have flown under the radar, of late.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended a special dinner last Thursday in honour of their Royal Foundation. The event, which was not announced by the palace, took place at Sunbeam Studios in west London, a quick 15-minute drive from the royals' Kensington Palace home. Details were kept strictly under wraps, although a guest shared a photo of her invitation on Instagram.

The royal trio all had separate engagements

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry request the pleasure of your company at The Royal Foundation Dinner," the invite read. An accompanying letter showed instructions of how to get to the venue, asking guests to be there for 6:45pm, ahead of William, Kate and Harry's arrival. The letter added: "Please note that photography and mobile telephones are strictly prohibited and we ask all our guests to switch off their telephones upon arrival. There will be a professional photographer in attendance." The dinner, which had a lounge suit and cocktail dress code, ended at approximately 10:15pm.

The royals also attended a secret gala last week

At the start of November, Kate also hosted a private meeting at Kensington Palace. The round table discussion, which was not announced beforehand, focused on maternal mental health. Kensington Palace shared a photo of a smiling Kate on Twitter, showing the pregnant mother-of-two in discussion with some 12 guests. The palace said: "The Duchess is keen to develop an understanding of the issues surrounding maternal mental health, and to learn what support is available."