Prince Harry is yet to officially announce his engagement to Meghan Markle – but it's a done deal, according to Google. A search for Meghan Markle in the internet search engine not only lists Meghan as the Prince's partner, but it labels her as the sister-in-law of Prince William and his wife Kate. It comes amid increasing speculation that an engagement is set to be announced this week. On Thursday, bookmakers suspended all bets on another royal wedding, following reports that Harry has proposed and is set to marry the American actress. A Ladbrokes spokesperson said: "Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we're concerned it’s coming imminently. Meghan has met her Prince Charming and it looks like the fairytale is going to end happy ever after."

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, started dating last summer, and they made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in September this year. Further fuelling engagement speculation, it was revealed this week that Meghan has moved out of her home in Toronto to be with the Prince. A source told Us Weekly: "Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK… With Suits over, so is Meghan's life in Toronto. It's the end of a really precious era so she's definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she's also really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry." Meghan will move into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace with Harry, with the insider adding: "There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in."

Earlier this year, Meghan spoke for the first time about her romance with Harry, telling Vanity Fair: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."