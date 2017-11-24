Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement: bookies suspend bets An official engagement from Kensington Palace is expected imminently

All bets are off when it comes to an engagement announcement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Bookmakers this week closed bets on a new royal wedding, following reports the Suits star has moved permanently from Canada to London to be with her Prince. The couple, who started dating last summer, made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in September, and since then rumours have been rife that they are set to tie the knot. "Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we are concerned it’s coming imminently," a spokesperson for Ladbrokes told the MailOnline. "Meghan has met her Prince Charming and it looks like this fairytale is going to end happy ever after."

Bookmakers have suspended bets on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement announcement

A spokesperson for William Hill said in a statement: "We believe the happy couple are already engaged and possible have been for some time." William Hill have named St. Paul's Cathedral as their wedding venue favourite, with odds of 1/1, followed by Westminster Abbey at 2/1 and Windsor Castle at 6/1. The odds of the couple tying the knot somewhere in the US stand at 33/1. Punters can also bet on whether Harry will have a beard for the wedding, with 11/10 for yes, and 4/6 for no, while odds stand at 3/1 that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a first cousin by the end of 2018.

It was reported this week that 36-year-old Meghan has moved out of her home in Toronto and will now live on a permanent basis with Harry at Nottingham Cottage, his Kensington Palace residence. "Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK," a source told Us Weekly. "With Suits over, so is Meghan's life in Toronto. It's the end of a really precious era so she's definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she's also really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry." The insider added: "There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in."