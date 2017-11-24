Loading the player...

Prince Harry: Buckingham Palace responds to engagement rumours The Prince is expected to announce his engagement to Meghan Markle

News of an imminent engagement announcement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has dominated headlines this week. And now Buckingham Palace has responded to reports that the couple are set to announce their impending wedding. Addressing the fervent speculation on Friday, a spokesperson for the Palace on Friday refused to comment, stating that they "would not give a running commentary on Harry's love life". It comes as bookmarkers confirmed they have suspended all bets on an engagement announcement between Harry, 33, and the American actress, 36. A spokesperson for William Hill said in a statement: "We believe the happy couple are already engaged and possible have been for some time."

Buckingham Palace will not confirm or deny anything regarding the Prince's love life

Certainly, royal watchers believe Harry's engagement will be confirmed any day now. If so, it is likely to follow a similar process to Prince William and Kate's own engagement announcement in November 2010. A statement will most likely be released from Clarence House, while Kensington Palace – Prince Harry's household – will also celebrate the news. In keeping with the modern royals' practice, the statement will perhaps be shared on Twitter.

Because Harry is unlikely to become King, he is less obliged to invite press to a big briefing where the news will be announced. Harry, who is notoriously private about his relationship, may choose to give just one interview to the BBC. He may also choose not to have a big wedding at Westminster Abbey like his brother, but may opt for a low-key celebration at St Paul's, where his mother Princess Diana wed.

The couple have been dating for over a year

It was reported this week that 36-year-old Meghan has moved out of her home in Toronto and will now live on a permanent basis with Harry at Nottingham Cottage, his Kensington Palace residence. "Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK," a source told Us Weekly. "With Suits over, so is Meghan's life in Toronto. It's the end of a really precious era so she's definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she's also really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry." The insider added: "There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in."