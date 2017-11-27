Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate 'very excited' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince William and Kate said it has been "wonderful" getting to know Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate have released a statement congratulating Prince Harry on his engagement to Meghan Markle, saying that they are "very excited" for the couple. Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared their sweet message to the newly engaged pair, which read: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Monday

The couple announced their engagement on Monday with a statement from Kensington Palace, which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

The Queen and Prince Philip have also sent their good wishes to the couple, who have been dating since early 2016. A message on the royal family's Twitter account read: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness." Meghan's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland also congratulated the couple in a statement: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."