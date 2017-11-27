Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement The Queen is 'delighted' The British monarch is thrilled for her grandson on the news of his engagement

The Queen and Prince Philip have given their official reaction to the joyous news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. The British monarch released a statement declaring she and her husband "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

As HELLO! reported previously, Prince William’s younger brother Harry’s engagement to his girlfriend Meghan was announced at 10 a.m. this morning. The 32-year-old Prince proposed to his future bride in London earlier this month. The duo will tie the knot in the Spring 2018. In an official statement, it was revealed that Prince Harry had already informed his grandmother, the Queen, and other members of his family. He had also sought, and received, approval from the Suits actress’ parents.

Harry and Meghan started dating secretly last summer. The couple’s engagement has been the source of much speculation over the past weeks, ever since they made their first official appearance together earlier this year at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Up until now the pair have managed a transatlantic relationship, jetting between Harry’s hometown in London and Meghan’s base in Toronto.

Prince Harry with his grandmother The Queen

However, now the pair are due to take up residence in Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage. It was clear from the very start that Harry was serious about Meghan. Just a couple of months into their relationship, the Prince released a heartfelt and lengthy statement via Kensington Palace, asking for privacy for himself and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are madly in love

As international interest grew in relation to his new relationship, he took the unprecedented and chivalrous step of standing up for his girlfriend’s privacy and safety. He said he was "worried" and "deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect" the actress from harassment, "sexism and racism". The very public statement was a rare move for the Prince, who is clearly head over heels in love with his new fiancée.

