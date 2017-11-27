Prince Harry and Meghan share look of love as they pose for engagement photos Meghan proudly showed off her engagement ring for the first time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't hide their delight as they posed for the engagement photos on Monday afternoon. Just a few short hours after their betrothal was announced, the couple appeared in front of waiting press in the Sunken Gardems at Kensington Palace, where Meghan proudly showed off her beautiful engagement ring for the very first time. Dressed in white winter coat by Canadian brand Line the Label, 36-year-old Meghan beamed as she stood hand-in-hand with Harry, her diamond ring on display as they spoke to reporters. The couple, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they posed for their first official photographs together, following their public debut in September at the Invictus Games. When asked if it had been a romantic proposal, Meghan smiled knowingly at Harry, before replying: "Very!" while the Prince added: "Of course!" The royal also sweetly said that he had known Meghan was the One "since the very first time we met".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked blissfully happy following their engagement announcement

Harry, 33, and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of 27 November, with an official confirmation from Kensington Palace. It read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

The couple posed together in the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace

Prince William and his wife Kate have since expressed their joy at the couple's engagement, saying in a statement: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." The Queen and Prince Philip have also congratulated Harry and Meghan on their happy news, saying that they "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

It has been revealed that Harry designed Meghan's engagement ring himself

