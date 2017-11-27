Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: All the details of her diamond engagement ring The newly-engaged couple posed for photos at Kensington Palace

Shortly after 2pm on Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared hand-in-hand together in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace for the first official appearance since announcing their engagement. And all eyes were on the dazzling engagement ring adorning 36-year-old Meghan's finger as she proudly posed with her Prince in front of the waiting press. It was the public's first chance to see the ring which Harry chose to present to his bride when he popped the question in London earlier this month. It was clear he had pulled out all the stops to create the perfect engagement band for his stylish and modern fiancée, opting for a simple and elegant arrangement that he had designed himself.

The trilogy ring features a large central diamond, flanked on either side by two smaller jewels set on a gold band. The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central dimaond is from Botswana, where the couple recently holidayed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. The band is made of gold and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen.

Loading the player...

Harry is not the only royal to design his bride-to-be's engagement ring using jewels that belonged to his mother. The Duke of Edinburgh designed an engagement ring for the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1947, using diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Greece. And when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, he gave her Diana's famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring, famously hiding the priceless heirloom in a rucksack so he could pop the question while on holiday in Kenya.

GALLERY: From Meghan Markle's diamond to Kate's sapphire: A look at the best royal engagement & wedding rings

Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle's trilogy engagement ring himself

Speaking about Prince Harry's exquisite design, 77 Diamonds' David Allen told HELLO! Online: "With two round diamonds supporting what appears to be a 2.5ct cushion cut diamond, the stones are set in white gold with the main band of the ring in yellow gold. A ring of this size and quality would start at around £50,000 but with the use of the late Princess Diana's diamonds as side stones, this ring, like Kate's before it, is of inestimable worth. The last Royal engagement that came with a Trilogy engagement ring was the Countess of Wessex in 1999 to Prince Edward which features a round centre stone and heart shape side stones."

The couple looked head over heels in love as they posed in the grounds of Kensington Palace

Harry, 33, and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of Monday 27 November, with an official confirmation posted on Kensington Palace's Twitter account. It read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Prince William and his wife Kate have since expressed their joy at the couple's engagement, saying in a statement: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." The Queen and Prince Philip have also congratulated Harry and Meghan on their happy news, saying that they "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will marry in the spring of 2018

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!