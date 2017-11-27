Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially announced their engagement, which means The Queen will be issuing the happy couple with a new royal title on their wedding day. Since the news of the engagement, royal fans have been speculating as to the title the monarch will bestow. But one thing is for certain - Meghan will not become Princess Meghan following the nuptials. This is an honour reserved for women, like Princess Charlotte, who are born into the royal family.

If Harry becomes a Duke upon marriage, Meghan will therefore become a Duchess, just like when Kate Middleton became Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge after she tied the knot to Prince William. It's been speculated that the Dukedom of Sussex has been reserved for Prince Harry, meaning when he gets married to the Suits actress she will become HRH the Duchess of Sussex. Royal Historian Marlene Koenig wrote on the blog Royal Musings that Harry and Meghan will take the vacant rank of Duke Of Sussex. "Meghan would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex," Joenig has previously told Royal Central. "Her rank would be a princess by marriage of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

On Monday morning, Harry, 33, announced his engagement to US actress Meghan, who is best known for starring in legal drama Suits. A statement was released by Kensington Palace that read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."

They added: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."