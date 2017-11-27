Loading the player...

Who will be Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids at the royal wedding? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: Who will be bridesmaid?

Meghan Markle has an extensive social circle of close and trusted friends, so she may have a tough decision on her hands when it comes to choosing the bridesmaids for her wedding to Prince Harry. The couple, who announced their engagement on Monday, will marry in spring 2018. But who will be joining Meghan in her bridal party? We've rounded up some of her potential bridesmaids.

Jessica Mulroney:

Meghan's BFF is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and a well-known Toronto personality and philanthropist. The pair first met years ago when the actress moved to Canada to start filming her hit legal series Suits. Their friendship is also rooted in fashion. Meghan reportedly hired her as a stylist back in 2014, and the duo has since collaborated on many of Meghan's most chic and sophisticated ensembles. Maybe she could support Meghan with the biggest decision of all, finding her wedding dress.

STORY: Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry?

Misha Nonoo:

Meghan has been close friends with fashion designer Misha Nonoo for some time, and it was previously speculated that it may even have been Misha who introduced the Suits actress to Prince Harry in 2016. Meghan wears Misha's designs all the time, and even chose the 'Husband shirt' from her friend's label for her first high profile outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in September. Not only could Misha be selected to wear one of the bridesmaids dresses, she could design them, too.

Lindsay Roth:

Meghan was maid of honour at her close friend Lindsay's wedding in 2016, so could she return the favour by giving Lindsay the important role on her own big day? The pair met when they took the same literature class at Northwestern University and have been close friends ever since, so it would only be fitting that Meghan would want her to be part of her nuptials.

MORE: Will Harry and Meghan become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka and Meghan randomly met two years ago at a party, and it seems like the two have been bound at the hip ever since that fateful day. Just like any other friends Priyanka and Meghan enjoy going out for dinner and to the theatre together, and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Priyanka wants everyone to know that Meghan holds her own and she's not just Prince Harry's partner. We think she'd be a great support to Meghan on her big day.

Serena Williams:

While Meghan was unfortunately unable to make Serena's wedding in November due to filming commitments, that's not to say she wouldn't want the tennis champion to be a part of her special day. The duo met in 2014 and Meghan says they "hit it off immediately", writing on her lifestyle website The Tig, "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement here!