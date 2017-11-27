Loading the player...

Prince Harry reveals how he proposed to Meghan Markle Meghan admitted she couldn't wait to say yes!

Prince Harry has opened up about how he proposed to Meghan Markle in a new interview. Chatting to the BBC about their engagement, the couple reveaked that the royal popped the question in a low-key affair at their home of Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The couple posed for snaps on Monday

Prince Harry said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." Meghan continued that she said yes immediately to Harry's romantic proposal, and Harry joked: "She didn't even let me finish, she said can I say yes, can I say yes and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like can I - can I give you the ring? She goes - oh yes the ring… So no it was - it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch - catch her by surprise as well."

Prince Harry revealed he proposed at the cottage

They added that they didn't think that the engagement came too soon after meeting around a year and a half ago, with Meghan explaining: "I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship, obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing." The couple announced their engagement on Monday, in a statement from Kensington Palace which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."




