Loading the player...

Meghan Markle reveals details on meeting The Queen - and her Corgis! The Queen and her Corgis gave their royal seal of approval!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted the world with news of their engagement on Monday morning, and just a few hours later they appeared in their first TV interview to talk about the Prince's romantic proposal. As they spoke to BBC's Mishal Husain for the exclusive interview, the happy couple revealed that Meghan has been introduced to members of Harry's family - including his grandmother, the Queen. When asked about their introduction, Harry replied: "[They've met] a couple of times." To which, Meghan added: "Yes, true, a couple of times."

Meghan Markle has met the Queen more than once

STORY: Prince Harry and Meghan share the look of love as they pose for engagement photos

Meghan, 36, confessed that the meeting was "surreal," with the Suits actress sharing: "It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother." She added: "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we've had a really - she's - she's an incredible woman."

The Queen's Corgis also love Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a church wedding - find out more

But it wasn't only the Queen who gave the couple the royal seal of approval, it was her beloved corgis! Clearly besotted with his bride-to-be, Harry quipped: "And the corgis took to you straight away… I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing." Meghan then gushed: "[They were] just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet." Mishal then took the opportunity to ask about Meghan's own dogs and what will happen to them following her move to London. "Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups," she replied. "And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while."

Loading the player...

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Earlier on in the day, the couple couldn't hide their delight as they posed for the engagement photos in the Sunken Gardems at Kensington Palace, where Meghan proudly showed off her beautiful engagement ring for the very first time. The couple, who started dating last summer, looked head-over-heels in love as they posed for their first official photographs together, following their public debut in September at the Invictus Games. When asked if it had been a romantic proposal, Meghan smiled knowingly at Harry, before replying: "Very!" while the Prince added: "Of course!" The royal also sweetly said that he had known Meghan was the One "since the very first time we met".

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement here!