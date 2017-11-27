Why spring 2018 will be the best time for the royal family With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement news, it's certainly an exciting time ahead for the royal family

Following the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, royal watchers are already predicting the details of their wedding - from Meghan's dress, to her bridesmaids, and the venue. However, one thing that has been confirmed is the season – spring 2018. It's set to be an exciting time for not just Harry and Meghan, but the entire royal family, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also expecting their third baby in April.

Loading the player...

In his joint first television interview with Meghan, Harry revealed his entire family were thrilled by the news of his engagement. Chatting to BBC broadcaster Mishal Husain, he said: "The whole family have come together", adding that William and Kate have been "absolutely amazing, and a wonderful support". Of his late mother, Princess Diana, he said she would have been "over the moon, jumping up and down" over the happy news, adding that Meghan and Diana would "probably have been best friends".

A royal wedding and royal baby are set for spring 2018

The exciting times ahead will be brilliant for the nation too, with a royal wedding and a new royal baby boosting the mood of the country. With an American bride, tourism from the USA is also expected to see a huge increase in the next year.

Harry, 33, and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of 27 November, with an official confirmation from Kensington Palace. It read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Stay tuned for all the news and details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement here!