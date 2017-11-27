The one thing Meghan Markle won't be able to do now she's engaged to Prince Harry The former Suits actress is no longer going to be able to some of the things she loves

Meghan Markle's life is about to change drastically following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry, and there is one thing in particular that the former Suits actress will no longer be able to do – and that is interacting with her fans on the same level as she has previously done. Now a future royal, Meghan will have a very different role, meaning signing autographs, posing for selfies and chatting with her admirers will no longer be part of her everyday schedule - although she will still get to meet fans on royal tours as her new role in the royal family. Meghan previously spoke about her great relationship with her fans during a live interview with AOL in May 2016, telling her host that she had a letter for a fan, named Rachel, because she knew she was coming to watch the talk through Twitter.

She said: "I only knew her through Twitter and I saw she was coming on social media. She is going on a trip to Costa Rica as she said my UN work inspired her." The caring actress then went on to present a letter to the fan – handing it personally to her in the audience. Rachel was overcome with emotion, and the pair chatted for a bit before Meghan said: "I will talk to you after."

STORY: All the details on Meghan Markle's engagement ring

Meghan Markle's life will be very different from now on

In April, Meghan showed the first sign of her commitment to her royal relationship after closing down her popular blog, The Tig. Meghan's lifestyle blog was described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty", and she gave little explanation for her decision to stop writing.

She simply posted a farewell message alongside a collage of photos, saying: "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

Sending extra love to Emily, Sol, Domi, Hannah, Sih, Doris, JessyScarlett and all of you who have been so supportive. I've missed you guys ❤ pic.twitter.com/kEzGEuF30x — Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) November 18, 2016

Meghan would regularly interact with her fans - even thanking them for their support after her relationship with Prince Harry was announced

"Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.' Above all, don't ever forget your worth – as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything. Xx. Meghan Markle."

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement on Monday with a statement from Kensington Palace, which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Stay tuned for all the news and details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement here!